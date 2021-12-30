ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Antonio Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs the ball against Carolina Panthers cornerback Keith Taylor (28) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Brown and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brown has added 519 yards on 39 catches and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 57 times and averages 34.6 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 8.9% of the 642 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 2.7% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Brown collected 78 receiving yards in one career matchup, 9.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Jets.
  • Note: Brown's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jets have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Brown was targeted 15 times and totaled 101 yards on 10 receptions.
  • During his last three games, Brown's 15 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Brown's Tampa Bay Teammates

