Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Alvin Kamara in his Week 17 contest with the New Orleans Saints against the Carolina Panthers.

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) and Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Anthony Rush (71) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Alvin Kamara and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South rivals take the field in Week 17 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kamara has carried the ball 197 times for a team-high 720 yards (48 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 355 yards (23.7 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 436 times this season, and he's carried 197 of those attempts (45.2%).
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Kamara's 40.9 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Panthers are 20.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups against the Panthers, has run for a TD five times, including multiple scores in two games.
  • Allowing 118.5 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Panthers are ranked 18th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Kamara ran for 52 yards on 13 carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Kamara has racked up 51 carries for 190 yards (63.3 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 45 yards (15 per game) .

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
