Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jamison Crowder in his Week 17 contest with the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder (82) dives for yards as Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cameron Sample (96) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jamison Crowder for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Crowder's New York Jets (4-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has 431 receiving yards on 50 receptions (71 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Crowder has been the target of 12.9% (71 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

Crowder has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 17.2% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.0% of the time while running the football 38.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Crowder put up zero receiving yards in lone career matchup, 34.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 259.6 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers' defense is 16th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Jaguars.

Crowder's eight catches (14 targets) have netted him 59 yards (19.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Crowder's New York Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive