ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bt5dR_0dYjYNP400

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Derek Carr in his Week 17 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This year, Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 yards per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He has added 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.
  • The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.
  • Carr has attempted 66 of his 559 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In four matchups against the Colts, Carr averaged 245.2 passing yards per game, 24.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • In each of those outings against the Colts, Carr threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Colts have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Carr has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 78-for-108 (72.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Make New Decision On QB Carson Wentz

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Wentz, the NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Since the NFL has changed its quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive, Wentz is eligible to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Indianapolis#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Indianapolis Colts#The Denver Broncos#Fox
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both injury reports were relatively clean. Only one player was ruled out from the Colts’ side while three were listed as questionable. One of them is a true game-time decision.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy