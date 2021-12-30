Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Derek Carr in his Week 17 contest with the Las Vegas Raiders against the Indianapolis Colts.

Dec 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrate against the Denver Broncos in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Carr has recorded 4,363 passing yards (290.9 yards per game) while going 384-for-559 (68.7% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He has added 109 rushing yards on 39 carries, averaging 7.3 yards per game.

The Raiders, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the ball 38.7% of the time.

Carr has attempted 66 of his 559 passes in the red zone, accounting for 52.8% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Colts.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In four matchups against the Colts, Carr averaged 245.2 passing yards per game, 24.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

In each of those outings against the Colts, Carr threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 248.3 yards per game through the air.

The Colts have allowed 29 passing TDs this season (1.9 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Broncos, Carr went 20-for-25 (80.0 percent) for 201 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Over his last three games, Carr has put up 700 passing yards (233.3 yards per game) while going 78-for-108 (72.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive