Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laquon Treadwell in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) runs with the ball during the second half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Laquon Treadwell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.

This week Treadwell will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 54 yards.

In his last three games, Treadwell has 179 receiving yards on 14 receptions (20 targets), averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

