Laquon Treadwell Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Laquon Treadwell in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Dec 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (18) runs with the ball during the second half against the Houston Texans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Laquon Treadwell ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Treadwell and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) meet the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Odds

Laquon Treadwell Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Treadwell has caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 323 yards, averaging 21.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 7.3% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Treadwell's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Treadwell has been on the receiving end of 7.0% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Treadwell's 13 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Treadwell did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • This week Treadwell will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Treadwell was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 54 yards.
  • In his last three games, Treadwell has 179 receiving yards on 14 receptions (20 targets), averaging 59.7 yards per game.

Treadwell's Jacksonville Teammates

