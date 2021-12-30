ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Darrel Williams in his Week 17 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with running back Darrel Williams (31) after scoring against the Denver Broncos during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Darrel Williams' player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) play the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Williams has 453 rushing yards on 123 carries (30.2 yards per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 26.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 379 times this season, and he's carried 123 of those attempts (32.5%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Against the Bengals, Williams' zero rushing yards in his only career matchup are 43.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bengals.
  • Allowing 92.1 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the fourth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Bengals have allowed 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Steelers, carrying the ball 11 times (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Williams tacked on three catches for 30 yards.
  • Williams has 75 yards on 18 carries (25.0 ypg) in his last three games.
  • He's also caught six passes for 61 yards (20.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

