Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sony Michel in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes with the football as Green Bay Packers free safety Adrian Amos (31) defends during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has churned out a team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also has 97 receiving yards (6.5 per game) on 17 catches, with one TD.

He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Michel's 18 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.

The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 85.6 yards per game.

The Ravens have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Michel ran for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

In his last three games, Michel has taken 65 carries for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

