ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tRZjr_0dYjYKkt00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Sony Michel in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nov 28, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes with the football as Green Bay Packers free safety Adrian Amos (31) defends during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Sony Michel ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Michel has churned out a team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also has 97 receiving yards (6.5 per game) on 17 catches, with one TD.
  • He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Michel's 18 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Ravens are 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's best defense against the run, giving up 85.6 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have conceded 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Michel ran for 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • In his last three games, Michel has taken 65 carries for 302 yards (100.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Fox#M T Bank Stadium
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
SONY
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Patrick Mekari T 71 Trystan Colon C 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Rashod Bateman WR 59 Mark Andrews TE 58 Marquise Brown WR 54 Devonta Freeman RB 48 Devin Duvernay WR 30 Patrick Ricard FB 28 Tylan Wallace WR 20 Latavius Murray RB 19 Nick Boyle TE 16 Sammy Watkins WR 14 Eric ...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy