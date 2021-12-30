ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tom Brady in his Week 17 contest with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New York Jets.

Jan 24: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy after their NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers. Nfl Nfc Championship Game Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Green Bay Packers

There will be player prop betting options available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 4,580 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (422-of-632), with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 81 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have thrown the ball in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in all of those contests against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.9 yards per game through the air.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Brady racked up 232 yards while completing 60.0% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • In his last three outings, Brady has thrown for 809 yards (269.7 per game) while completing 75 of 124 passes (60.5%), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

