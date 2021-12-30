Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Cooper Kupp in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 21, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) celebrates after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Cooper Kupp for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has hauled in 132 passes for a team-best 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been targeted 177 times and averages 115.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 32.8% of the 540 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 34 times in the red zone this season, 33.0% of his team's 103 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Kupp's 35 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 77.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kupp did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Ravens.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's worst pass defense (295.5 yards allowed per game).

The Ravens have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Vikings, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 10 catches for 109 yards.

Kupp has recorded 368 receiving yards (122.7 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 41 targets over his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

