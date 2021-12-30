ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Foreman has 365 rushing yards (52.1 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are seventh in the NFL, giving up 102.3 yards per game.
  • This year the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman picked up 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Foreman has 44 carries for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.
  • He has added four receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

