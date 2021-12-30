D'Onta Foreman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for D'Onta Foreman in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Dec 23, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back D'Onta Foreman (7) celebrates after scoring during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for D'Onta Foreman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Foreman's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Odds

D'Onta Foreman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Foreman has 365 rushing yards (52.1 per game) on 86 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught eight passes for 108 yards (15.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 479 times this season, and he's taken 86 of those attempts (18.0%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are seventh in the NFL, giving up 102.3 yards per game.

This year the Dolphins are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Foreman picked up 17 yards on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Foreman has 44 carries for 172 yards (57.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games.

He has added four receptions for 42 yards (14.0 per game).

Foreman's Tennessee Teammates

