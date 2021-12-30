Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Braxton Berrios in his Week 17 contest with the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) reacts after a reception in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (88) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Braxton Berrios for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Berrios' stat line reveals 38 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 24.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 53 times.

Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.

Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Berrios' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers are giving up 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Berrios put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Berrios' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 115 yards (38.3 ypg).

Berrios' New York Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive