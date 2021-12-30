ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Braxton Berrios Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Braxton Berrios in his Week 17 contest with the New York Jets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dec 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10) reacts after a reception in front of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco (38) and wide receiver Keelan Cole (88) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Braxton Berrios for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Berrios' New York Jets (4-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Odds

Braxton Berrios Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Berrios' stat line reveals 38 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown. He puts up 24.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 53 times.
  • Berrios has been the target of 9.6% (53 total) of his team's 550 passing attempts this season.
  • Berrios has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 7.8% of his team's 64 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The Buccaneers are giving up 259.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Berrios put together a 37-yard performance against the Jaguars last week on five catches while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Berrios' 17 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 115 yards (38.3 ypg).

Berrios' New York Teammates

