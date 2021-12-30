Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenny Golladay in his Week 17 contest with the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball after a reception as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Golladay has racked up 34 receptions for 499 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 33.3 receiving yards per game.

Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Golladay has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Golladay has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay caught three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.

Golladay has contributed with 90 yards on eight grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

