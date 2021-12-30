ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kenny Golladay Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIjRJ_0dYjYDZo00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kenny Golladay in his Week 17 contest with the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears.

Sep 26, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) carries the ball after a reception as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) tackles during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Kenny Golladay ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Golladay's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) take the field in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kenny Golladay Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Golladay has racked up 34 receptions for 499 yards, best on his team. He has been targeted 70 times, and averages 33.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Golladay has been the target of 70 of his team's 551 passing attempts this season, or 12.7% of the target share.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Golladay has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Golladay's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Golladay has averaged 58 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups, 13.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Golladay has caught a touchdown pass versus the Bears three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Bears have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 223.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bears defense is ranked 28th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Golladay caught three passes for 22 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • Golladay has contributed with 90 yards on eight grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 24 times and averaged 30.0 receiving yards per game.

Golladay's New York Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

Saquon Barkley Had A Pretty Huge Game On Sunday

Giants running back Saquon Barkley quietly had a pretty big game on Sunday. And he did so on the field that he tore his ACL on in Week 2 of last season. The two-time 1,000-yard rusher has had his share of injury struggles over the past couple years. But Barkley posted his first 100-yard rushing performance since 2019 against the Bears. Albeit in a loss.
NFL
FanSided

30 biggest Hall of Fame snubs in NFL history

Not everyone gets to Canton when they finish their NFL career, but these 30 players have been overlooked when it comes to getting a gold jacket. As Hall of Fame finalists for the class of 2022 get announced, it seems fitting to look at those who have been overlooked by the Hall of Fame and deserve to get more attention for how great their careers were. These are the top 30 Hall of Fame snubs in NFL history.
NFL
The Associated Press

Quinn sets Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Teammates kept asking Robert Quinn when he would set the record and refused to let him forget how close he was. He didn’t really need the reminders. Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season mark with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3 on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The New York Giants#Cbs
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sideline Video Shows Alternate Angle of Antonio Brown Incident Not Seen on Broadcast

A sideline video shot from the stands has gone viral for showing Antonio Brown in the moments before his on-field outburst Sunday. The video shows Buccaneers teammates O.J. Howard and Mike Evans appearing to try to calm Brown before the receiver removed his pads and threw them to the bench. The footage then follows Brown as he throws his undershirt and gloves into the stands before he jogs into the tunnel.
NFL
The Spun

Brenden Rice, Son Of NFL Legend Jerry Rice, Announces Transfer

Two years ago, the Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from the son of the legendary NFL wide receiver. Brenden Rice, the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, announced his commitment to Colorado in October 2019. Unfortunately, after two seasons with the Buffaloes, he’s ready to make a move.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy