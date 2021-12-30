ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tyreek Hill in his Week 17 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tyreek Hill for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-leading 1,197 receiving yards (79.8 per game) have come on 104 catches (146 targets) including nine touchdowns.
  • Hill has been the target of 24.5% (146 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
  • With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Hill has been on the receiving end of 22.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.1% of the time while running the football 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • In his one matchup against the Bengals, Hill's 68 receiving yards total is 11.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Hill caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Bengals.
  • This week Hill will face the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense (270.9 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Hill caught two passes for 19 yards while being targeted two times.
  • Hill has chipped in with 243 yards on 18 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 19 times and put up 81 receiving yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

