Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) rushes during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player props for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Freeman has taken 114 carries for 479 yards (31.9 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 114, or 25.4%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Over his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Freeman, in four matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Freeman will go up against a Rams squad that allows 96.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.
  • The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman rushed for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • During his last three games, Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

