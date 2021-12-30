Devonta Freeman Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devonta Freeman in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Devonta Freeman (33) rushes during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted player props for Devonta Freeman ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Freeman has taken 114 carries for 479 yards (31.9 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has tacked on 31 catches for 183 yards (12.2 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 114, or 25.4%, of his team's 449 rushing attempts this season.

The Ravens have run 54.9% passing plays and 45.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Over his four career matchups against the Rams, Freeman averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman, in four matchups versus the Rams, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

Freeman will go up against a Rams squad that allows 96.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's sixth-ranked rush defense.

The Rams have given up 17 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Freeman rushed for 17 yards on six carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

During his last three games, Freeman has 103 rushing yards (34.3 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

