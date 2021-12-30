Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kendrick Bourne in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) holds off Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and runs the ball for a touchdown at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's stat line this year shows 47 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 46.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 60 times.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bills, Bourne was targeted four times, picking up 33 yards on two receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per catch).

During his last three games, Bourne racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 25.7 receiving yards.

Bourne's New England Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive