Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Kendrick Bourne in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Nov 28, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) holds off Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Jayon Brown (55) and runs the ball for a touchdown at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Kendrick Bourne ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Bourne's stat line this year shows 47 catches for 700 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 46.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 60 times.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 471 passes thrown by his team have gone Bourne's way.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.1% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.5% of the time while running the football 47.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Bourne had 12 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Jaguars, 25.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bills, Bourne was targeted four times, picking up 33 yards on two receptions (averaging 16.5 yards per catch).
  • During his last three games, Bourne racked up five catches on seven targets and averaged 25.7 receiving yards.

Bourne's New England Teammates

