Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jeremy McNichols in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jihad Ward (6) reacts after tackling Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy McNichols will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season McNichols has piled up 142 rushing yards (9.5 per game) on 39 attempts.

He's also tacked on 28 catches for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Titans are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, McNichols has racked up 21 carries for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

