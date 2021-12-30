ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy McNichols Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jeremy McNichols in his Week 17 contest with the Tennessee Titans against the Miami Dolphins.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Jihad Ward (6) reacts after tackling Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) during the second half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy McNichols will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. McNichols and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Odds

Jeremy McNichols Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season McNichols has piled up 142 rushing yards (9.5 per game) on 39 attempts.
  • He's also tacked on 28 catches for 240 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 39 of his team's 479 carries this season (8.1%).
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Allowing 102.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the seventh-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Titans are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, McNichols rushed seven times for 31 yards (4.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, McNichols has racked up 21 carries for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

McNichols' Tennessee Teammates

