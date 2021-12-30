Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tavon Austin in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) catches a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Tavon Austin's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has hauled in 21 passes (on 34 targets) for 211 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown this year.

Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Austin has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Austin's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Austin's zero receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jets, Austin was targeted seven times, picking up 68 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Austin has 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 96 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive