Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Tavon Austin in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tavon Austin (7) catches a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Tavon Austin's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) take the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Austin has hauled in 21 passes (on 34 targets) for 211 yards (14.1 per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Austin has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Austin's zero receiving yards total is 19.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (19.5).
  • Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jets, Austin was targeted seven times, picking up 68 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Austin has 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 96 yards, averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

