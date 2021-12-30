Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 17 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has caught 83 passes on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 122 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 20.5% of the target share.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce put up 95 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.

Over his last three games, Kelce has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 218 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive