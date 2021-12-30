ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Travis Kelce in his Week 17 contest with the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers have posted player props for Travis Kelce ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Kelce has caught 83 passes on 122 targets for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 122 of his team's 596 passing attempts this season, or 20.5% of the target share.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Kelce put up 95 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals, 15.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The 270.9 yards per game the Bengals are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals' defense is 13th in the league, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Steelers.
  • Over his last three games, Kelce has 13 catches (on 17 targets) for 218 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 72.7 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

