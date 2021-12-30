Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Devontae Booker in his Week 17 contest with the New York Giants against the Chicago Bears.

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Devontae Booker (28) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) as guard Will Hernandez (71) blocks during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Devontae Booker before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Booker and the New York Giants (4-11) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) in Week 17 at Soldier Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has churned out a team-high 533 rushing yards (35.5 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

He's also caught 36 passes for 256 yards (17.1 per game) with one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 119 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.9% of the time while running the ball 39.1% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Booker's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Booker's zero rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bears are 30.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Booker did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Bears.

Booker will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Eagles, Booker ran the ball six times for 27 yards (4.5 yards per carry).

He added 19 yards on four receptions.

Booker has 157 yards on 22 carries (52.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

He's also averaged 18.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 55 yards.

Booker's New York Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive