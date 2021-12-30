ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matt Ryan in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass while pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matt Ryan's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (237.0 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (342-for-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's added 73 rushing yards on 37 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In one matchup against the Bills, Ryan recorded 242 passing yards, 21.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
  • At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his pass attempts for 215 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Sports
