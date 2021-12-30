Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matt Ryan in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Dec 12, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass while pressured by Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns (53) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Matt Ryan's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) hit the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has passed for 3,555 yards (237.0 per game) while completing 67.9% of his passes (342-for-504), with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's added 73 rushing yards on 37 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 4.9 yards per game.

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Ryan accounts for 55.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 71 of his 504 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In one matchup against the Bills, Ryan recorded 242 passing yards, 21.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 184.2 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Ryan completed 75.0% of his pass attempts for 215 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

In his last three games, Ryan has thrown for 641 yards (213.7 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive