NFL

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marvin Jones Jr. in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Marvin Jones Jr. before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Jones has hauled in 64 passes for a team-high 698 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times and averages 46.5 yards per game.
  • Jones has been the target of 106 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.
  • Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Jones' 69 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Patriots.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Jones' 16 receptions during his last three games are good enough for 158 yards (52.7 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

