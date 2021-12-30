Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marvin Jones Jr. in his Week 17 contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars against the New England Patriots.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Marvin Jones Jr. before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has hauled in 64 passes for a team-high 698 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 106 times and averages 46.5 yards per game.

Jones has been the target of 106 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 19.4% of the target share.

Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Jones' 69 receiving yards total is 25.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (43.5).

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 209.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.

Jones' 16 receptions during his last three games are good enough for 158 yards (52.7 ypg). He's been targeted 24 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

