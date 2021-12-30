ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Stefon Diggs in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 141 times and has 89 catches, leading the Bills with 1,092 yards (72.8 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns this season.
  • Diggs has been the target of 141 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.
  • With 29 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
  • Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 28th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Diggs was targeted 13 times and totaled 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Diggs' 18 catches have yielded 194 yards (64.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

