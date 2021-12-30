Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Stefon Diggs in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) runs with the ball during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 141 times and has 89 catches, leading the Bills with 1,092 yards (72.8 ypg) while scoring nine touchdowns this season.

Diggs has been the target of 141 of his team's 583 passing attempts this season, or 24.2% of the target share.

With 29 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).

Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are allowing 253.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 28th in the NFL, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Diggs was targeted 13 times and totaled 85 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Diggs' 18 catches have yielded 194 yards (64.7 ypg) and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 33 times.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

