Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jack Doyle in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) catches the ball while Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jack Doyle for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Doyle has put together a 291-yard campaign so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 41 targets.
  • Doyle has been the target of 8.8% (41 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Doyle has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Doyle's 44 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders are 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.
  • This week Doyle will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Doyle did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.
  • Doyle has reeled in two passes (two targets) for 13 yards (4.3 per game) over his last three games.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

