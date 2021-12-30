Jack Doyle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jack Doyle in his Week 17 contest with the Indianapolis Colts against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nov 28, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) catches the ball while Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jack Doyle for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Doyle and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Odds

Jack Doyle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Doyle has put together a 291-yard campaign so far (19.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 41 targets.

Doyle has been the target of 8.8% (41 total) of his team's 465 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Doyle has been on the receiving end of 11.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Doyle's 44 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Raiders are 22.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Doyle did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Raiders.

This week Doyle will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (231.0 yards allowed per game).

The Raiders' defense is 23rd in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Doyle did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Cardinals.

Doyle has reeled in two passes (two targets) for 13 yards (4.3 per game) over his last three games.

Doyle's Indianapolis Teammates

