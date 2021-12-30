Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Emmanuel Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (41) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) after a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has put up 626 yards (on 42 grabs) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 41.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).

In four matchups with the Falcons, Sanders has not had a TD catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Sanders put together a 20-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted four times.

Sanders has three catches on five targets for 45 yards during his last three games, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

