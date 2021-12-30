ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Emmanuel Sanders in his Week 17 contest with the Buffalo Bills against the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant (41) tackles Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) after a catch during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 17 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Sanders has put up 626 yards (on 42 grabs) and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 41.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.3% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.3% of the time while running the football 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his four matchups against the Falcons, Sanders' 48.5 receiving yards average is 10.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (38.5).
  • In four matchups with the Falcons, Sanders has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons are conceding 253.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.9 per game), ranking them 28th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders put together a 20-yard performance against the Patriots last week on two catches while being targeted four times.
  • Sanders has three catches on five targets for 45 yards during his last three games, averaging 15.0 yards per game.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

