Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Stafford has thrown 102 passes in the red zone this season, 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Stafford threw for 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Stafford completed 56.8% of his passes for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.

In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (65-of-96), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

