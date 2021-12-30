ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086AEn_0dYjXxhf00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Matthew Stafford in his Week 17 contest with the Los Angeles Rams against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) rolls out to throw a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Matthew Stafford ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Stafford has 4,339 passing yards (289.3 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 36 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Stafford has thrown 102 passes in the red zone this season, 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Stafford threw for 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Stafford completed 56.8% of his passes for 197 yards, while throwing one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • In his last three games, Stafford has thrown for 728 yards (242.7 per game) while completing 67.7% of his passes (65-of-96), with six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Announce Lamar Jackson’s Status For Sunday

After yet another week of limited practice, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may not be good to go against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. But what’s his official status looking like heading into Sunday?. On Friday, the Ravens officially listed Jackson as “questionable” for the Rams game. He...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Minnesota Vikings#U S Bank Stadium#Fox
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy