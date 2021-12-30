ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latavius Murray Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWkuV_0dYjXwow00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Latavius Murray in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) celebrates a tackle of Baltimore Ravens running back Latavius Murray (28) on fourth down in the fourth quarter during a Week 16 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 41-21. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 26

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Latavius Murray, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Murray's Baltimore Ravens (8-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Odds

Latavius Murray Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Murray has piled up 320 rushing yards (21.3 per game) on 92 attempts with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 5.0 receiving yards per game, catching 10 passes for 75 yards.
  • He has received 92 of his team's 449 carries this season (20.5%).
  • The Ravens have thrown the ball in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his three career matchups against the Rams, Murray averaged 34.7 rushing yards per game, 3.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Murray has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Rams, and had multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Murray's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 96.9 rushing yards per game, the Rams have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Ravens are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (17 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Murray put together a 12-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bengals, carrying the ball five times.
  • He tacked on 12 yards on one reeption.
  • Murray has rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries (20.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.

Murray's Baltimore Teammates

IN THIS ARTICLE
