Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Russell Gage in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

December 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (14) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have listed player props for Russell Gage ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Gage has totaled 594 yards on 54 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 76 targets.
  • So far this season, 14.7% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.
  • Gage (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage caught four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Gage has reeled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Matt Ryan cost Falcons dearly with stupid taunting mistake

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was the victim of bad luck and then a bad decision during Sunday’s game in Buffalo. Ryan was trying to engineer a comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Bills with the Falcons down 29-15. On 2nd and goal at the 7-yard line, Ryan kept the ball and made a run at the end zone. He appeared to make it, prompting the referees to signal touchdown, and Ryan responded by blatantly taunting Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
FanSided

Buffalo Bills vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 17 final score prediction

In Week 17, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to do their part in clinching a playoff spot by defeating the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have exceeded expectations in their first season under Arthur Smith, sitting at 7-8 entering Week 17. They are currently the nine seed of the NFC, just one game back from the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being just a game back, Atlanta has just a two percent chance to make the playoffs according to the New York Times.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Have To Root For Another NFL Team Today To Clinch a Playoff Spot

The Buffalo Bills only have two games left in the 2021 regular season schedule, and the both will be played in the year 2022 at Highmark Stadium. The first will be against the Atlanta Falcons today in Orchard Park. It will be the first time the Falcons have played in Orchard Park since September of 2005, since the previous Bills home game against the Falcons took place in Toronto in 2013.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

Community Policy