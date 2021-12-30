Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Russell Gage in his Week 17 contest with the Atlanta Falcons against the Buffalo Bills.

Bookmakers have listed player props for Russell Gage ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has totaled 594 yards on 54 catches with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game on 76 targets.

So far this season, 14.7% of the 517 passes thrown by his team have gone Gage's way.

Gage (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Gage caught four passes for 39 yards while being targeted five times.

Gage has reeled in 16 passes (23 targets) for 194 yards (64.7 per game) with one TD during his last three games.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

