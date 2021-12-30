ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Ricky Seals-Jones in his Week 17 contest with the Washington Football Team against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Ricky Seals-Jones ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • This season Seals-Jones has caught 29 passes on 47 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per game.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • With 12 targets in the red zone this season, Seals-Jones has been on the receiving end of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Eagles, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Eagles, Seals-Jones has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time and recorded one catch for -4 yards.
  • Seals-Jones has hauled in six passes (on 12 targets) for 33 yards (11.0 per game) over his last three games.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

