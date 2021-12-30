Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquise Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has also contributed with 85 grabs for 953 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 130 times and averages 63.5 receiving yards per game.

Brown has been the target of 23.8% (130 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his one matchup against the Rams, Brown's 42 receiving yards total is 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Rams.

The 262.6 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Brown put together a 44-yard performance against the Bengals last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.

Brown has recorded 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game), reeling in 20 passes on 31 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive