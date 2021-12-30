ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Marquise Brown in his Week 17 contest with the Baltimore Ravens against the Los Angeles Rams.

Dec 5, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs with the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) defends during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 20-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Brown has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) play the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Brown has also contributed with 85 grabs for 953 yards and six touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 130 times and averages 63.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Brown has been the target of 23.8% (130 total) of his team's 547 passing attempts this season.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his one matchup against the Rams, Brown's 42 receiving yards total is 42.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (0.0).
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, conceding 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Brown put together a 44-yard performance against the Bengals last week on five catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Brown has recorded 128 receiving yards (42.7 per game), reeling in 20 passes on 31 targets during his last three games.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

