ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul Denies PPV Buys Report But Admits Disappointment

By Jack Wannan
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul has denied the reported number of buys for his latest boxing fight, although he has admitted the fight didn’t do too well. Earlier this week, DAZN reported that Paul’s rematch fight against Tyron Woodley did a low number on pay-per-view. It reportedly sold approximately 65,000 buys. The figure for...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
prommanow.com

Masvidal responds to Dana White’s epic rant to Jake Paul

UFC welterweight mega star Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of Dana White’s insane rant on Jake Paul. The rant revolves around Paul’s accusations of White using cocaine and his treatment of fighters. During this blistering, and mostly accurate, tirade he agrees to the drug testing with a big caveat. Jake would have to subject to steroid testing. Sorry Dana that’s probably not going to happen.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppv#Boxing#Combat#Dazn#Showtime#Ufc
The Independent

Amanda Serrano offers to fight in UFC if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul’s contract demands

Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that...
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Jake Paul Gets Tapped By Bellator Veteran In 2017

In 2017, before Jake Paul took up combat sports, he grappled with Bellator veteran AJ Agazarm. Agazarm is known for his jiu-jitsu and is a key member of the Diaz academy and has five fights in MMA, with all five coming in Bellator. In 2017, Agazaram had yet to fight in MMA but he grappled with Paul who was uber-famous due to his popularity on the Disney channel and YouTube. And to no surprise, Agazarm tapped Paul.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White gains backing from former UFC champion

No1 UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker has backed Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White over fighter pay and healthcare.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out Tyron Woodley – having previously outpointed the former UFC champion – and with a knockout of ex-UFC star Ben Askren to his name.Paul has now told UFC president White that he will retire from boxing and compete against Jorge Masvidal in the mixed martial arts promotion, if White increases the base pay for all his fighters and offers them healthcare.White refused Paul’s proposal, though Whittaker highlighted the merits in...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
SVG

Jake Paul And Dream's Twitter Feud Explained

Over the last few years, internet celeb and controversy magnet Jake Paul has been embarking upon a career in professional boxing. Though some popular personalities such as Dr Disrespect have thrown shade at Paul's foray into boxing, Paul has been massively successful in the sport. MMA Junkie reported that Paul made at least $2 million for his recent rematch against Tyron Woodley, not including gate receipts.
INTERNET
mmasucka.com

Dana White Denies Cocaine Accusations in Jake Paul Feud

UFC President Dana White and YouTube celebrity, and boxer, Jake Paul continue their feud. The two trade volleys against one another on social media. Paul has advocated for fighters to get better treatments and White asks Paul to get drug tested and denies cocaine accusations. And some UFC fighters also join in the argument including Jorge Masvidal and Tim Sylvia. Plus, we get word from the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association (MMAFA) who are currently in a class-action lawsuit against the UFC.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Why Dana White hates Jake Paul?

The Bitter relationship between UFC president Dana White and Jake Paul is secret to None. Both haven’t missed any opportunities to defame each other on public platforms. Even though Dana White wasn’t quite revealing of his relationship with Jake Paul, few of the recent events have made their hatred certainly clear.
UFC
The Independent

Tony Bellew hits out at Jake Paul over 2022 goal: ‘Couldn’t carry the jockstrap of proper boxer’

Tony Bellew has angrily responded to Jake Paul’s New Year’s resolutions after the YouTube star claimed to be “carrying the sport of boxing”.Paul pulled off a spectacular knockout of Tyron Woodley last month to remain unbeaten since turning professional inside the ring.And ahead of his journey continuing in 2022, he shared his goals for the year, writing:“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals. Here they are:“1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy.“2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.“3. Take selfie with Oprah [Winfrey].“4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”And Bellew rejected...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Scott Coker offers Jake Paul a home in MMA: ‘If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it’

This week, the biggest story in the MMA world has been Disney Channel star-turned celebrity boxer Jake Paul and his ongoing feud with UFC President Dana White, with Paul telling White he’d retire from boxing if certain conditions if the UFC raised fighter pay and provided long-term health care for fighters and White basically ignoring Paul’s points and instead saying Paul can’t sell Pay-Per-Views. But while White might not be interested in getting into the Jake Paul business, Bellator President Scott Coker sure is.
UFC
mmanews.com

Anthony Smith Believes Jake Paul Truly Cares About UFC Fighter Pay

Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul does care about fighter pay and wants to make a difference. Ever since Paul has started to take boxing seriously and began boxing ex-UFC fighters he has brought up fighter pay and how Dana White doesn’t pay his fighters enough. Originally, many thought Paul was only doing that to help sell his fights and get in a rivalry with White. But for Smith, he believes Paul is being sincere.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report - Anthony Smith: Jake Paul really cares about fighter pay: ‘He’s already pulled money out of his own pocket’

Over the past few weeks, the biggest story in MMA has been the escalation of Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White and the UFC. It all began when Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch last month, after which Paul told White he had “embarrassed your whole company” and then called for White to allow him to box some of the UFC’s biggest stars. A couple of weeks later, White responded to Paul, flatly refusing his request and then issuing a challenge to Paul to submit to random drug testing. Paul then kicked the New Year off by countering White’s challenge, saying he would retire from boxing and compete in the UFC - and thus be subjected to their drug testing policies - if White would raise fighter pay and commit to providing long-term health care for UFC fighters, a challenge White functionally ignored, reiterating his first challenge to Paul and then lambasting Paul’s manager, the former CFO of the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy