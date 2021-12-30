Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Henry in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has contributed with 42 catches for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 64 times and puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Henry has averaged 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jaguars, 16.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Jaguars are conceding 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and totaled nine yards on one reception.

Henry has grabbed seven passes (14 targets) for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

