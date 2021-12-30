ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJWR4_0dYjW3Th00

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Hunter Henry in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts won 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

View the original article to see embedded media.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

  • Henry has contributed with 42 catches for 480 yards and nine touchdowns this year. He has been targeted 64 times and puts up 32.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 64 of his team's 471 passing attempts this season, or 13.6% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 25.8% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Henry has averaged 17.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jaguars, 16.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Henry has caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Jaguars are conceding 242.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jaguars defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bills last week, Henry was targeted six times and totaled nine yards on one reception.
  • Henry has grabbed seven passes (14 targets) for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Powered By Data Skrive

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Mile High Report

Who should the Broncos consider if Paton fires Vic Fangio?

With 2021 in the rearview mirror, change looms over Dove Valley. The Broncos are currently 7-8 despite playing one of the two easiest schedules in football. A litany of issues with the offense and special teams as well as a weak run defense plagued the campaign, leaving doubt hanging over Vic Fangio’s future. George Paton will soon have to decide if Fangio should return for the last year of his contract. Should he elect to move on, the franchise will find itself back in the market for a new head coach for the third time since Super Bowl 50.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CBS Boston

Patriots Still Have Shot At AFC East, No. 1 Seed In AFC In Week 18

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, checking off the first thing on the to-do list for any team looking to make a postseason run. If things roll their way in Week 18, their playoff spot will be greatly improved. First and foremost, the Patriots have to beat the Miami Dolphins when the two teams kick off at 4:25pm. That is their main focus, as it was when players were told they clinched a playoff spot following Sunday’s 50-10 win over the Jaguars at Gillette Stadium, thanks to a Miami loss to the Tennessee Titans. “Yeah we’re not...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Indianapolis Colts#Cbs
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals What Really Happened With Antonio Brown

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has shared some details on what he says happened with Antonio Brown on Sunday. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Buccaneers, said that he attempted to put the wide receiver back into the game, but he refused. FOX’s Jay Glazer shared what...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy