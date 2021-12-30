ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Skagit COVID-19 Case, Hospital & Vaccine Data

anacortesnow.com
 7 days ago

Skagit County is reporting two new COVID deaths and 217 new cases for the past week. Skagit has a total of 13,820 cases; an increase of 358 new cases since last Wednesday. For those wanting to know how this differs from last week—we had 217 new cases between 12/15 and 12/22....

anacortesnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
Sioux City Journal

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increase in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County more than doubled over the last two weeks of 2021. The county reported 544 cases of the novel coronavirus last week, up from 224 the week beginning Dec. 20, according to the latest report from Siouxland District Health Department. Previously, new cases had declined for three straight weeks, down from 360 during the week beginning Nov. 29.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skagit County, WA
Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Health
Skagit County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Skagit County, WA
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
fox13news.com

Hospitals report increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - BayCare hospitals in the Tampa Bay Area are currently reporting 18 COVID-19 pediatric patients. In Pinellas County, Johns Hopkins All Childrens says, in the week ending January 2, they had 38 kids test positive for COVID, compared to four in the previous week. "We will see...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hospitalization#Hospital Vaccine Data#Covid#Skagit Public Health#Data Dashboard#Omicron
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle COVID cases surge as vaccine mandate, passports fail miserably

King County and Seattle vaccine mandates and passports are failures. COVID cases are surging in the county, driven by Seattle. The positive case rate has never been higher. But the public was told that the vaccine would stop this very development. Instituted by politicians and public health officials, the mandate and passports were pushed as a way to keep people free from COVID. Success, by the standards of public officials, was always futile.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Health officials say omicron surge is projected to last for weeks

Seattle—As a New Year begins, the omicron variant is quickly spreading throughout the country, and now health officials are raising concerns over planned celebrations, including everything from events to large gatherings at homes. Washington State is seeing record-breaking Covid-19 cases. In King County, public health officials said the peak...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
610KONA

WA Sets New Record For Daily COVID-19 Cases

(Olympia, WA) — Washington state is marking a new daily record for COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health reported six-thousand-888 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. That breaks the previous record of six-thousand-140 new cases on December 24th. The health department also reported 139 new hospitalizations for the virus as well as 14 new deaths, raising the state’s death toll from the pandemic to nine-thousand-853.
WASHINGTON STATE
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell COVID-19 cases increase 60% in a day

Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Bell County Wednesday, increasing by more than 60% over the day before. The Bell County Public Health District reported active cases increasing to 891 — from the 555 seen Tuesday. This increase in active cases also resulted in the incidence rate of...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KLEWTV

Novavax files data with FDA to support its COVID-19 vaccine

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Novavax Inc. said it filed data Friday with the Food and Drug Administration to support clearance of its long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine, a different kind of shot than current U.S. options. Novavax said the data package is the last requirement before the company formally submits its...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy