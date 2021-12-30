Jakobi Meyers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New England vs. Jacksonville

Discover player props odds, plays, and insights for Jakobi Meyers in his Week 17 contest with the New England Patriots against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jakobi Meyers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Meyers' New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) hit the field in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Odds

Jakobi Meyers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Meyers has reeled in 71 passes and leads his team with 723 receiving yards plus one touchdown. He has been targeted 110 times, and averages 48.2 yards per game.

Meyers has been the target of 23.4% (110 total) of his team's 471 passing attempts this season.

Meyers (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 52.5% passing plays and 47.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Meyers' matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The 242.4 passing yards the Jaguars yield per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jaguars' defense is sixth in the NFL, allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Meyers put together a 59-yard performance against the Bills last week on six catches while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Meyers has collected 103 yards on 12 catches, averaging 34.3 yards per game on 20 targets.

Meyers' New England Teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Powered By Data Skrive