Dolly Rebecca Parton has been open about her tough upbringing. She even made film, Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, inspired by her experiences. Growing up in a house filled with children in a one-room cabin in the foothills of the Appalachian mountains is no picnic. Despite having close to nothing, the country star was raised by parents Avie Lee and Robert Lee Parton learning to sing in the church and followed her dreams by hitting the Nashville music scene at the age of 13 with her first performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Inspiring millions with her rags to riches journey, Dolly Parton has become a rhinestone clad national treasure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO