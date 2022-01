In an article on the Game Freak website, the director of Pokémon Sword and Shield Shigeru Ohmori has talked about how he wants to develop the games going forward. Ohmori’s statement can be found here (via a translation from Nintendo Everything), as a part of the recruitment section of the developers website. There’s a large emphasis on continual change in both the Pokémon franchise itself, and in the team that creates the games, with Ohmori talking about the titles he wishes to create:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO