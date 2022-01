MADISON — When the Wisconsin Badgers departed for West Lafayette over the weekend, everyone but Ben Carlson was aboard the plane. Carlson was still at home in Woodbury, Minnesota, quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus around Christmas time. The 6-foot-9 sophomore forward was one of multiple players who contracted the virus as part of an outbreak. But he did so later than the others and couldn’t play in UW’s game against Illinois State last Wednesday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO