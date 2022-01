As you're reading this, many drivers down in Virginia are STILL stuck on I-95 after a freezing night at a standstill on the highway. We're gonna get it sooner or later. The temperature has certainly been doing its job, but a substantial snowstorm has yet to hit the Hudson Valley this season. The same can't be said for our southern neighbors. From Georgia all the way up to New Jersey, inches and inches of snow fell yesterday, and in Virginia, disaster struck.

HUDSON, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO