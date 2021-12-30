The Poke Party is Here To Stay

This past year has been trying but, we're still here, so there's much to be grateful for. I love seeing events cautiously return and was so happy to hug my friends again, even though this new variant is taking us back a step. Crime is off the charts with no end in sight but, I'm still hopeful this city will survive and thrive. I'm thrilled to see so many new restaurants opening up. Alex Dana just opened his 9th restaurant, this time in Millennium Park, and Gibsons Restaurant Group has partnered with Michelin starred Chef Jose Andres in some exciting new ventures which will keep our city on top of the foodie chain. On a sad note, we lost a 40-year institution, Yoshi's Cafe, in Lakeview. But, despite some.
