This week's live events
— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.
MOVIES
Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).
"West Side Story": Jan. 1-6, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
—
Friday, Dec. 31
MUSIC
The Davanos, Stoned America: 6:30 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.
Pension King: 7:30-10 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Cancelled — BlindFate: 8 p.m., Deming Logging Show grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. $20. Dinner at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. https://bit.ly/3Ej872P.
Daikaiju, Whatcom County Angels, Proud Failures: 9:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 N. State St., Bellingham. $20 advance, 360-778-1067, www.shakedownbellingham.com.
The Walrus, Nakos and Katie: doors at 9 p.m., music at 10 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.
COMEDY
Dave Chappelle and Friends: 9 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, Seattle. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005B7E251C08B0.
Saturday, Jan. 1
OPERA
The Met Live in HD Presents: "Cinderella": 9:55 a.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
MUSIC
Wednesday, Jan. 5
The Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Comments / 0