ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

This week's live events

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWgag_0dYjMsc300
Buy Now Ariana DeBose as Anita and David Alvarez as Bernardo in the film "West Side Story." Niko Tavernise/20th Century Studios

— Upcoming shows, gigs or performances? Enter details at www.goskagit.com/local-events. Call venues to confirm show details.

MOVIES

Showtimes can be found at fandango.com for AMC Cascade Mall 14 (200 Cascade Mall Drive, Burlington); Regal Barkley Village IMAX & RPX (3005 Cinema Place, Bellingham); and Anacortes Cinemas (415 O Ave., Anacortes).

"West Side Story": Jan. 1-6, Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

Friday, Dec. 31

MUSIC

The Davanos, Stoned America: 6:30 p.m., Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave NW, Stanwood. 425-737-5144, www.locobillys.com.

Pension King: 7:30-10 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Cancelled — BlindFate: 8 p.m., Deming Logging Show grounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. $20. Dinner at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m. https://bit.ly/3Ej872P.

Daikaiju, Whatcom County Angels, Proud Failures: 9:30 p.m., The Shakedown, 1212 N. State St., Bellingham. $20 advance, 360-778-1067, www.shakedownbellingham.com.

The Walrus, Nakos and Katie: doors at 9 p.m., music at 10 p.m., Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. 360-922-6700 or twinsistersbrewing.com.

COMEDY

Dave Chappelle and Friends: 9 p.m., Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, Seattle. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0F005B7E251C08B0.

Saturday, Jan. 1

OPERA

The Met Live in HD Presents: "Cinderella": 9:55 a.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

MUSIC

Wednesday, Jan. 5

The Colonel: 6 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Entertainment
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Mount Vernon, WA
City
Stanwood, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald

Mt. Vernon, WA
2K+
Followers
119
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Skagit Valley Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy