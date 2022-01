As we wrote yesterday, US Yields and the US Dollar have been surging since the beginning of the new year. As a result, many of the US Dollar pairs, including EUR/USD have taken a hit. What about the traditional correlation markets tend to see, that between the Yen and yields? As of the time of this write, US 10-year yields are at their highest levels in 6 weeks near 1.68% and US 5-year yields are at their highest levels since February 2020, near 1.39%. Therefore, given the usual high negative correlation between yen and yields (positive correlation for yen pairs and yields), shouldn’t yen pairs by near highs?

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO