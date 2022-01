In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY faces the next hurdle at 116.50 ahead of 116.80 in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “While we expected USD to strengthen yesterday, we were of the view that ‘the resistance at 115.80 is unlikely to come under threat’. However, USD cracked 115.80 with ease and soared to 116.34. Further USD strength is not ruled out but deeply overbought conditions suggest that 116.50 could be out of reach for today. Support is at 115.90 followed by 115.70.”

CURRENCIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO