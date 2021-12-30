Clemson leads the Cyclones by a field goal at halftime

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday that he would enter the transfer portal and consider other schools. A new report indicates he may already have one destination at the top of his list. Williams is eyeing Georgia as a potential transfer destination, according to Blake Brockermeyer of 247 Sports. The...
And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
Just hours after Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, the Sooners have picked up another quarterback through the portal. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Twitter he plans to transfer and join the Sooners’ quarterback room. Gabriel, who missed most of the...
Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
We’re joking. Patrick Mahomes probably does wish Ja’Marr Chase was part of his wide receiver room, but the Kansas City Chiefs are generally doing fine in that department. In Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Chiefs in a thrilling 34-31 victory that was exactly as advertised: plenty of touchdowns, some questionable calls by Zac Taylor (that worked out in his favor, lucky for him), and a few distinguishable broken records.
There were many factors that led to the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati, including Ja’Marr Chase’s career game, a touchdown that was called back on a kickoff return for KC and more. Chiefs fans were not happy with the officials, mainly because...
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
The first bit of attrition of Michigan football’s offseason came Monday when linebacker Anthony Solomon and cornerback Darion Green-Warren entered the transfer portal. One of them quickly made his new school official later in the evening. Solomon announced on Monday night his commitment to Arizona. The Wildcats are coached...
Oklahoma may have just emerged as a potential landing spot for former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. On Monday, Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams announced via Twitter that he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal. There is still a chance that Williams could return to Norman, but it doesn’t feel likely once he explores his options.
Another Clemson player is officially in the transfer portal. Redshirt junior defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies entered the portal on Monday, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. The news doesn't come as a (...)
Huge news for Clemson's defense. A key Clemson defender announced via social media Monday that he plans to return to the program next season. Redshirt junior defensive end KJ Henry is ready to run it back (...)
College football never really stops. While Clemson's players get a couple of weeks off to reset and heal before classes start on Jan. 12, there's plenty of work to do to get ready for another season. It starts with recruiting, the lifeblood of every program, and the Tigers' next class...
In an exclusive interview with The Next Round, former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix spoke in detail about his departure and what went into the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. He also touched on the potential interest from other schools, in particular, the Ole Miss Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin.
The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
Leading up to Sunday's game between the Jets and Buccaneers, the contest's premier (and historic) quarterback matchup had everyone excited. On one side was Tom Brady, who Jets head coach Robert Saleh called the "greatest that’s ever played the position" earlier in the week. Then, there's No. 2 overall...
The Chicago Bears’ abysmal season will reportedly end on a high note for fans of the team. Matt Nagy has been informed that he will not be returning as the team’s head coach, per Boomer Esiason, who broke the news on WFAN Sports Radio. Chicago will first finish...
In response to today’s report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Adam Rittenberg of ESPN says that if Jim Harbaugh left Michigan, he believes that Alabama OC Bill O’Brien would generate some traction for the Job. Rittenberg adds that O’Brien would have been a serious candidate after the 2020 season had Harbaugh and Michigan parted ways.
