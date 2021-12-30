ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung’s awesome Galaxy Buds Pro is currently 40% off right now

By Tyler Lee
Phandroid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the years, Samsung has been pushing out their own true wireless earbuds. In the past, we’ve reviewed some of them and found them to be pretty great, especially since you wouldn’t necessarily think of Samsung...

phandroid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buds#Wireless Earbuds#Phandroid
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the Govee smart Bluetooth meat thermometer, which is on sale for just $28. It’s an amazing device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

The best after-Christmas deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

Whether you’ve got a stack of gift cards burning a hole in your pocket or ended up with two air fryers that you don’t have room for, there are still plenty of deals to help you stretch your spending before the new year. Below we’ve outlined some of the best tech deals, sales, and promotions from a variety of retailers across a number of categories to make sure you don’t end up with two stand mixers when you didn’t even need one.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Buy's holiday flash sale ends tonight: Grab $13 headphones, cheap 4K TVs and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. We're in that nebulous period between Black Friday and Christmas where deals materialize out of the ether and disappear just as fast. And Best Buy is fully embracing that approach with a surprise flash sale that began Friday. This flash sale ends tonight, but it is worth checking out while there's still time. Best Buy's sale brings a slew of great new offers, including over 50% off Sony-WH-XB900N noise-canceling headphones.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update

Samsung decided to end the 2021 year with a security update - the company is rolling out the January 2022 security update (although a bit prematurely) to various Galaxy devices as we type this. As with all updates of this kind, the new security update brings bug fixes and closes vulnerabilities that might hurt your Galaxy phone.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Yet another leak is here to ruin Samsung’s Galaxy S22 launch

Yesterday, one of the prettiest Galaxy S22 leaks hit the internet, with an official-looking render showing what’s supposed to be the Rose Gold Galaxy S22 Ultra and what can either be the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22+ in white. That render was cut off at the middle so it only showed the top half of the phones, but we’re now getting the full uncut version courtesy of the folks over at LetsGoDigital.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Amazon January sales 2022: The best deals on AirPods, Nintendo Switch, Garmin watches and more

We made it. It’s 2022, and we’ve all Auld Lang Syned our way into the new year. But no sooner have the Boxing Day sales finished that our thoughts have turned to the January sales.Once considered the shopping event of the year, these events have been overshadowed somewhat by Black Friday in recent years. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of stellar deals and discounts worth snapping up, because there most definitely are. Plus, with more online sales to take advantage of, there’s no need to wake up early to snap up those January bargains.Follow live: The best January sales deals to shop...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Major Price Drop: Get a $3,500 Discount on the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

Goodbye, 4K resolution, you were great for a good while there, but now’s the time to prepare for what’s coming next. Give your home theater that future proof quality with the deal happening right now for the Samsung Neo QLED 8K during the Discover Samsung event. No, it’s not just another discount for a couple or a few hundred dollars off the prized television, but rather, we’re talking about thousands in savings. Specifically, Samsung is offering up to $3,500 off the Neo QLED 8K for a limited time. You’ll get that maximum discount from the 85-inch TV model of the Samsung...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy