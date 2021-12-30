ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Found a $50 Version of the Celeb-Loved Winter Boots Supermodels Keep Wearing

By Averi Baudler
In Style
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you entered a middle school or went within 100 feet of a mall food court in the early 2010s, there's a good chance you remember the absolute chokehold Ugg boots had on adolescent fashion at the time. And if you're like me and you (unfortunately) were one of those tweenage...

Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
whowhatwear

I Thrift Almost All My Outfits—Here's What I Always Look for While Shopping

When a thrifting haul comes up on my TikTok For You Page, it's hard to resist the urge to watch. I love seeing the unique items people find in their local thrift or vintage shop and living vicariously through them. I thrifted heavily throughout college, but sometimes I still struggle with knowing what to look for in the massive stores and figuring out what could easily be styled. One of my favorite avid thrifters on TikTok, Bridget Brown, eases that struggle for me. I cannot ignore her videos, because she simply finds stuff that sometimes looks too good to be true. She knows how to find the goods, from '70s heeled boots to chunky knits and scarves. Since she seems to be an expert at thrifting and incorporating the pieces into her everyday wardrobe, I decided to ask her for all her shopping tips and what she looks for heading into the store.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Smalls
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Gigi Hadid
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself Before Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress That Scarlett Johansson Just Wore—We're Speechless!

Sequins were a big hit on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet on Tuesday, December 7th – and now we think we know why! We imagine every celeb was frantically calling their stylist when they saw Scarlett Johansson’s seductive, plunging sequin gown, which she wore to the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, December 5th. We actually can’t believe our eyes!
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Megan Fox's skin-baring red Met Gala gown, plus more fashion hits and misses of 2021

It's time for Wonderwall.com to round up the best and worst red carpet celebrity fashion of the year! We're kicking things off with Megan Fox's funky Met Gala ensemble from Sept. 13 — this ruby red Dundas dress. Though it was an eye-catching color, the caged cut-outs with lace-up details and that sky-high slit were elements that lost us. Paired with blunt bangs, this look just really wasn't one of our favorites this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lindsey Vonn is a Snow Bunny in Zipped Jumpsuit, Fluffy Hat & Ski Boots for Her First Fashion Show

Lindsey Vonn dressed in ski-worthy style in Park City while presenting her Head Sportswear ski-wear collection, Legacy Line, in her debut fashion show. Vonn presented her first show in an all-white look, which included a white zip-up jumpsuit with a black zipper and stripe accents worn atop a matching zipped top. The ensemble was layered beneath a matching coat, which also featured a front zipper. Vonn’s look was complete with a white ribbed hat topped with fluffy pom-poms, creating a sporty and chic “snow bunny” look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by L I N D S E...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Spices Up Family Christmas Photo in Flowing Chain Gown and Hidden Heels

Victoria Beckham struck a pose with her family, making a festive statement in a gown of her own design. The fashion designer posed with husband David Beckham, as well as her children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, for a family Christmas portrait. While celebrating the holidays, Beckham wore a festive dress from her PRe-Spring 2022 collection. The flowing dark green number featured long sleeves and long skirt, as well as a cold-shoulder silhouette. Beckham’s dress also included a two-tone chain print and sporty stripes on its sides, adding graphic flair to the formal piece. View this post on Instagram A post...
CELEBRITIES

