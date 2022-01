Two more Idaho deer have been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease, a contagious, fatal neurological disease that was first detected in the state last month. In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said two white-tailed deer bucks tested positive for chronic wasting disease, which is caused by malformed proteins called prions. The deer came from the Slate Creek area near Riggins, the same area as two mule deer bucks who tested positive for the disease in mid-November after they were harvested by hunters.

IDAHO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO