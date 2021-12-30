Man blows up his Tesla rather than paying $22K to repair it
What would make a driver mad enough to dynamite his...www.cnn.com
What would make a driver mad enough to dynamite his...www.cnn.com
I'd do that too but I'm smart. I wouldn't own a electric car, even if I could afford it. I like my Chevy trucks!
Things to consider on electricity automobiles. Henry Ford built the first electric car way, way back but it was to expensive. We have problems heating and cooling our homes today for lack of electricity We are ask to set the thermostat at 80 degrees in the summer and 60 degrees in the winter because they can't generate enough electricity. So now what happens when all automobiles, trains, planes, busses, subways, Trucks , construction equipment and everything runs on electricity?
Elon Musk cannot manufacture a car that runs properly and yet people are willing to pay millions of dollars to go up on one of his rockets!
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 115