A 7 Step Plan For Personal And Professional Growth And Development

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset Performance can often be attributed to mindset. Those driven by a ‘Growth Mindset’ believe there is nothing they can’t learn and no situation they can’t figure out. They believe they can develop and grow – no matter the subject matter. They embrace challenges, welcome feedback, and aren’t afraid to fail. This kind of mindset creates high performers. By contrast, those driven by a ‘Fixed Mindset’ perceive change and challenge as threats. They believe they’re only good at certain things and are reluctant to take on new endeavours. These people are less willing to take risks, fail, and collaborate – and as a result, tend to be low performers. The good news is: Mindsets can be changed—and so can performance—by shifting to a Growth Mindset.

