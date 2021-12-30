House Democrat retirements endangers Pelosi's grip on power

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announced that she will retire at the end of her term:. “Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has devoted her entire life in service to her beloved Detroit-area community. Whether working for the Postal Service, serving on the school board, leading the city of Southfield as Mayor or legislating in the Congress, she has made a meaningful difference for her constituents and for our country.

