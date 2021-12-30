ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Democrat retirements endangers Pelosi's grip on power

By Hot Topics
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxbusiness.com

Washington Post

The GOP’s grip on states is becoming a horror show. Some Democrats see a way out.

As the political world stumbles into 2022, the GOP’s grip on state governments appears as formidable as ever. Republicans will fully control the governorship and legislature in nearly half of states, while Democrats will have less than one-third. Republicans control either legislatures or governorships in Democratic-leaning swing states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Virginia.
POLITICS
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene urges Republicans to leave Twitter and says the platform 'attacked our country as a whole' by banning her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted Twitter for banning her personal account from its website. The company is "completely out of bounds," she said in a Newsmax interview on Tuesday evening. Greene also called on her Republican colleagues to leave the platform. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday sharply criticized Twitter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Now 24 House Democrats won't seek reelection in 2022 as Bobby Rush – the only politician to ever beat Barack Obama – announces his retirement and Nancy Pelosi tries to cling to her party's majority

Bobby Rush, 75, will announce Tuesday his retirement at the end of his 15th term in Congress, making him the 24th House Democrat who won't seek reelection in the 2022 midterms. Rush is the only politician to have ever beat Barack Obama in an election, which happened in the 2000...
CONGRESS & COURTS
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence

Washington, D.C. — Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement after Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence announced that she will retire at the end of her term:. “Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence has devoted her entire life in service to her beloved Detroit-area community. Whether working for the Postal Service, serving on the school board, leading the city of Southfield as Mayor or legislating in the Congress, she has made a meaningful difference for her constituents and for our country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
