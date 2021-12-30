ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The world needs to slow down,' says son after 75-year-old mother is killed in Overland Park crash

By Betsy Webster
CNN
 6 days ago
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One person was killed and another hospitalized after a crash at an Overland Park intersection on Monday night.

On Wednesday, Overland Park police identified the person who died as 75-year-old Barbara Patterson of Overland Park.

Officer John Lacy said Patterson was not at fault. He said the initial report cited a witness indicating the other driver, a 20-year-old man, was driving at a “high rate of speed” and “disobeyed the traffic signal.”

Police and medical crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to West 127th Street and Quivira Road concerning a two-vehicle crash. Police said a car driving south on Quivira Road collided with a vehicle heading west on 127th Street.

The driver of the car traveling on 127th Street was pronounced dead after the wreck. The driver of the vehicle on Quivira Road was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Overland Park Police Department.

Patterson’s son, Michael Pence, said his mom avoided driving on highways because the speeds made her uncomfortable. She felt safer on city streets.

“The world needs to slow down,” said Pence.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the wreck is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.

