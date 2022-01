MOREHEAD CITY — Like so many sports before it, wrestling could soon be another two-gender, two-team high school athletic program in the state. Girls are wrestling now more than ever, the result of which could be the first-ever state championship tournament sanctioned by the N.C. High School Athletic Association, either at the end of this season or in 2022-2023.

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO